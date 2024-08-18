Taylor Swift debuts 'I Did Something Bad' at London 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just surprised her fan base at the latest concert, once again!

On Saturday, the 34-year-old songstress treated her audience to the live Eras Tour debut of her Reputation album song, I Did Something Bad.

As the Lover marked her sixth show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium as a part of her sensational world tour, Swift addressed the crowd saying, “So I'm going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favorite songs ever just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber.”

With a guitar in her hand, she added how it was “such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you," as per a fan-recorded video on TikTok.

Adding to the excitement of the fans, this performance might have just raised everyone’s hopes of the Blank Space crooner announcing the re-recording of her 2017 Reputation album that would be famously known as Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

As for her secret song segment on Saturday, a tradition of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift performed a mashup of The Tortured Poets Department track, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and the song coney island from her album, evermore.