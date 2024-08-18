 
Geo News

Taylor Swift debuts 'I Did Something Bad' at London 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift performed her track 'I Did Something Bad' for the first time at the 'Eras Tour' on Saturday

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

Taylor Swift debuts I Did Something Bad at London Eras Tour
Taylor Swift debuts 'I Did Something Bad' at London 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just surprised her fan base at the latest concert, once again!

On Saturday, the 34-year-old songstress treated her audience to the live Eras Tour debut of her Reputation album song, I Did Something Bad.

As the Lover marked her sixth show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium as a part of her sensational world tour, Swift addressed the crowd saying, “So I'm going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favorite songs ever just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber.”

With a guitar in her hand, she added how it was “such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you," as per a fan-recorded video on TikTok.

Adding to the excitement of the fans, this performance might have just raised everyone’s hopes of the Blank Space crooner announcing the re-recording of her 2017 Reputation album that would be famously known as Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

As for her secret song segment on Saturday, a tradition of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift performed a mashup of The Tortured Poets Department track, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and the song coney island from her album, evermore.

Ketamine Queen's extravagant spendings after Matthew Perry's death revealed
Ketamine Queen's extravagant spendings after Matthew Perry's death revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join traditional drum lesson in Colombia video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join traditional drum lesson in Colombia
Green Day gives fans 'the time of your life' amid storm during concert video
Green Day gives fans 'the time of your life' amid storm during concert
Prince Harry attacks Elon Musk's X in moving speech? video
Prince Harry attacks Elon Musk's X in moving speech?
'Friends' creator pays tribute to Matthew Perry's legacy
'Friends' creator pays tribute to Matthew Perry's legacy
Bebe Rexha speaks out after facing hate crime: 'He abused me'
Bebe Rexha speaks out after facing hate crime: 'He abused me'
Prince Harry drug history dug deep in US court video
Prince Harry drug history dug deep in US court
Britney Spears eyes cinema to spread her real story
Britney Spears eyes cinema to spread her real story