Justin Baldoni spotted on streets amid rumoured ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

Justin Baldoni, who starred in It Ends With Us, was spotted in Santa Barbara, California, amid the drama surrounding his new film.



The actor’s outing was reported by Mail Online. Baldoni, who has also directed the Blake Lively starrer, was spotted in Santa Barbara with his family, which included his wife and two children.

The 40-year-old actor, who was spotted wrapping hands around his wife, appeared carefree and relaxed, throughout the outing.

The actor and his wife are parents to 9-year-old daughter Maiya and 7-year-old son Maxwell.

His family outing comes a few days after the actor decided to take some legal help amid the alleged ongoing tension between him and Lively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni hired a crisis PR manager, who would manage the actor's reports of 'creative differences' between him and Lively.

The actor opted for Melissa Nathan, a well-known PR crisis manager, who also represented Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Baldoni, while filming and directing the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of same name, was allegedly ‘sidelined' by Lively.

Moreover, the rumours of conflict between the two were more visible during the start of this month when fans noticed the absence of Jane The Virgin star at press events ahead of the film release.

The movie, which was released on August 9, also stars Jenny Slate, Kevin McKidd, Hasan Minhaj, and Brandon Sklenar.



The film, based on bestselling 2016 Colleen Hoover novel, has already entered $100 million club globally.