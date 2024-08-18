Robert De Niro receives sweet 81st birthday tribute from daughter

Robert De Niro was just celebrated by his daughter, Drena De Niro.

As the famous actor marked his 81st birthday, Robert’s daughter marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to her father.

The model and actress took to her official Instagram account and uploaded several pictures of the Killers of the Flower Moon star as he posed for the camera with his grandchildren.

Drena, 56, also shared some insights into the recent vacation the family took to celebrate another year around the sun for Robert.

In the video upload, the Goodfellas actor can be seen wearing read and white striped swim shorts as he jumped off the boat into the sea.

The visuals show the daughter exclaiming, “Woah, he’s so crazy,” as Robert made his dive into the water, Drena proceeded to ask, “Oh my god, are you alright?” to which he replied, “Yeah, I’m okay.”

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my (red heart emojis) #BobbyD forever,” Drena De Niro captioned the celebratory post.