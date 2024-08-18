French legendary actor Alain Delon laid to rest at 88

Delon made his debut with a small role in Yves Allégret’s 1957 thriller 'Send a Woman When the Devil Fails'

Seasoned French actor Alain Delon has passed away at the age of 88

Delon, who appeared in more than 90 films during his career, was reported dead on Sunday by French media.

The confirmation came in a statement his children issued to local media outlets.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father.

"He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family," AFP revealed on Sunday.

The statement further said the family has asked for privacy.

The veteran actor, particularly famed for his classics such as Plein Soleil, Le Samouraï, Borsalino, and Rocco And His Brothers, had been in poor health in recent years and became a virtual recluse. His screen appearance also began to decline in the 1990s.

As per The Guardian, Delon was first spotted by Hollywood producer David O Selznick at Cannes and signed to a contract, but decided to try his luck in French cinema.

Delon then made his debut with a small role in Yves Allégret’s 1957 thriller Send a Woman When the Devil Fails.



The French film star, however, could never succeed in his attempts to make it in Hollywood later on, the news outlet added.

He also made films with auteurs including Luchino Visconti, Louis Malle, Michelangelo Antonioni, and Jean-Luc Godard in his lifetime.