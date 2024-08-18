La La Anthony talks about keeping her ex husband's last name after split



TV personality La La Anthony has an explanation for why she still holds on to her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony's last name.



La La was reflecting on her family life as her teenage son Kiyan, 17, aspires to make a name via NBA during a panel at Saturday’s Fanatics Fest, NYC.

“That’s why I haven’t changed my last name yet,” Anthony said when the moderator Taylor Rooks anticipated buying Kiyan’s NBA jersey in the future.

“I’m gonna keep it around for a little while!” the mother of one added.

La La wed the famed New York Knicks player in 2010 after seven years of dating. The couple filed for divorce in June 2021 after a year-long separation in 2017.

The exes yet remain on good terms with La La's continued support for Carmelo.

The Brooklyn native was then asked how hard it would be to cheer against the Knicks if Kiyan is drafted elsewhere, to which she replied, "Not that hard!"

“I’m sorry I’m going where my kid goes!” she said. “Wherever my kid is at, that’s who I’m rooting for.”

Last year, La La revealed that her teen son is very 'protective' when it comes to her dating life.

“I’m just like, ‘You just want your mom to be alone? Like, forever?’ He’s like, ‘Kind of,’” she joked during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She also confessed to feeling like a teenager still living at home, having to 'sneak' texts and phone calls with potential suitors. “I’m, like, this is crazy!!” she told the host.

Neither she nor Carmelo have publicly dated anyone since their split, Page Six reported.