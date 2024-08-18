Photo: Britney Spears excited for Sydney Sweeney's gig in biopic: Report

Britney Spears much-anticipated biopic reportedly stars Sydney Sweeney.

Spilling the beans on what Britney thinks of the Anyone But You hitmaker, an insider shared with Life & Style, “She’s a huge Euphoria fan so the fact that Sydney Sweeney’s name is in the mix is super exciting.”

“Not to mention having John. M Chu directing, he’s the best of the best and Britney’s giddy about working with him and producer Marc Platt,” they added.

Moreover, the tipster tattled that this biopic has frightened Britney Spears’ former partners, Justinn Timberlake and Sam Asghari, along with her father as they fear she will go “harder” on them this time.

Elaborating further on Britney’s bombshell confessions, the insider dished that “producers will handle all the legal aspects and make sure it’s all air tight.”

The confidante went on to say that Princess of Pop’s “job is to basically just tell them exactly what she wants so they can get as close to her truth as possible” which “is going to be a massive moment of catharsis for her.”

Wrapping up the discussion, the source confided, “It’s the big break she’s been waiting for, but of course people like Justin and Sam and her dad are all freaking out, and they should be! Britney is taking her power back and loving it.”