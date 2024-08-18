Jennifer Lopez films herself partying hard on Ben Affleck's birthday night

Jennifer Lopez joined in on the TikTok trend 'Demure' recently by drinking from the bottle.



Lopez, 55, grabbed a bottle of Delola's L'Orange Spritz to join the 'Demure' bandwagon on the same day she stopped by her estranged husband's residence where he was hosting his birthday celebration.

The Atlas star can be seen drinking straight from the bottle, explaining to her fans how she does it with finesse.

"I don't just chug it... Little by little. Elegant. Swelling it. Demure. Mindful," she says while giving a demo.



"See how I do this, when I drink from the bottle? Very demure."

Lopez's video was captured after her night out with friends at Bruno Mars' concert on the same day she visited Affleck in his Brentwood rental home.

She captioned the clip, “Very demure … very mindful.”

Lope also grabbed the attention of TikToker Jools Lebron, who had initiated the trend by showing a 'mindful' approach to getting ready for work.

"JLO from the demure block??" the TikToker commented.

Lopez is among the recent celebrities who gave the trend their own spin, including Olivia Rodrigo, Bebe Rexha, SZA, Rumer Willis, and Lizzo.

President US Joe Biden, too, joined in on the trend, sharing a 'demure' post from the official White House Instagram account.