Prince William makes heartfelt decision about Prince Harry amid royal rift

Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms

August 18, 2024

Prince William has made a heartfelt decision about his estranged brother Prince Harry amid their ongoing rift, a close friend of the Prince of Wales has claimed.

The Sunday Times, citing a source close to Prince William, reported that the future king has no plans to invite Harry to his coronation when the time comes.

The insiders further claimed the royal brothers’ relationship is still icy, adding that they have not spoken since the Queen's funeral in September 2022.

The royal insider said: “This year his [Prince William] focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father. His brother isn't really something that's discussed.”

The friend told the outlet, “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."

The fresh claims have emerged after reports Prince Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate Middleton and William after King Charles and the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis but it has been claimed there was no contact back.

