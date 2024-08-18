Tommy Fury appears 'somber' in brief meeting with ex Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury returned to the house he once shared with ex-partner Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter, Bambi.

According to Mirror, Tommy visited the property on Saturday for the first time since his split with Molly, staying for just 40 minutes.

Body language expert Judi James told the outlet that the latest photos of Tommy and Molly-Mae show a significant change in their demeanor.

"First, they appeared as the perfect couple, then we got two very contrasting appearances from them after their split was announced, with Molly looking sad but resolute as Tommy mooched along the road and hid his face under a hood," the expert stated.

She added, "Now they’ve emerged after their first meeting, and there is an emotional similarity here, with both looking shocked and somber. Tommy seems to have lost that rather cocky alpha presence, with his chin lowered here and his lips pulled together rather than spread into his signature grin. His eye expression makes him look rather chastened."

Additionally, Judi suggested that Molly might have been "crying," even though she appeared to show "firm determination from her clamped lips as she drove her daughter in the back seat."

