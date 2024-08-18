Mary J. Blige shares emotional journey behind ‘My Life'

Mary J. Blige has opened up about her emotional journey and reflected how she felt before releasing her album 1994 album My Life.



During her interview with Billboard, the Be Happy singer discussed the album that changed her career and life, revealing that she was in a "dark place" before its release.

However, she explained that she has since learned to "love" herself. Her album features songs such as Be Happy and Mary Jane.

"That album is so important, because it was so pivotal for when it came time for me to choose," Blige told the publication.

She went on to say, "I was in a dark place where I didn't wanna live, and I was begging people to love me and stay with me. Now, I'm not begging anyone to love and stay with me."

Throughout her career, Blige went on to release 14 studio albums, including four Billboard 200 number-one albums.

Her biggest hits include Real Love, You Remind Me, I'm Goin' Down, Not Gon' Cry, Be Without You, Just Fine and the Billboard Hot 100 number-one single Family Affair.