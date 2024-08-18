Hozier pokes light hearted fun at couple getting engaged during his show

Hozier might have just been a little confused at his own concert!



During his latest performance, the Irish musician witnessed a coupled getting engaged as he belted out the lyrics to a rather misunderstood song, Cherry Wine.

For context, the aforementioned song is composed on quite dark lyrics, while the proposal took place in Madison, Wisconsin. Hozier stopped his performance to acknowledge the moment when he heard the audience screaming in excitement.

“Congratulations,” he told the couple, adding, “Congratulations on putting the fear of God into me, well done. I’m so delighted for you. Is that the hand, newly ringed?” he asked as the newly engage girl showed her ring, “Alright… this of all the songs too?” Hozier questioned, with respect to the concept behind Cherry Wine.

Cherry Wine, a song by Hozier, released on February 12, 2024, often misunderstood as a love song is in fact a track that deals with delicate topic of domestic abuse.

“The way she tells me I’m hers and she’s mine/Open hand or closed fist would be fine/The blood is rare and sweet as cherry wine,” the lyrics of the chorus go.