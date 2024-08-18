Nimra Khan's alleged attempted abduction 'case of harassment': police

Actress Nimra Khan in the video she posted on her Instagram handle detailing the abduction incident (L) and the CCTV footage showing a motorcycle approaching the actor on a roadside. — Screengrab via Instagram/@nimrakhan_official/video/Geo News Live

The horrifying incident of the purported attempt of Pakistani actor Nimra Khan's abduction that surfaced earlier this month was a "case of harassment", police said as they dug deep into the matter that drew serious concerns on the safety of women.



A few days ago, Khan, almost in tears, released a video statement to share with her fans and followers that she had narrowly escaped "kidnapping" outside a hotel in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VIII.



Traumatised by the experience, the actor took to her Instagram account and narrated the whole incident what she called a "bid to kidnap" her.

Though she hadn't filed an official complaint with the police, the law enforcers launched investigations into the matter as it went viral on the internet.

Sharing the latest development in the probe, the Darakhshan sub-divisional police officer on Sunday said that it was a case of harassment rather that an attempted kidnapping and that the probe revealed that it was a single individual instead of multiple people who allegedly tried to "abduct" the 'Ehraam-e-Junoon' actor.

The officer said that two such cases been reported in the port city recently and the suspects in both cases had been arrested.

Meanwhile, Khan professed her satisfaction with the progress the police have done so far.

In a video released few days before the Independence Day, Khan had raised questions on the safety of women in the country while sharing what she had gone through.

The 'Khoob Seerat' actor detailed that she was waiting for her car outside the hotel when "three men" tried to "abduct her at gunpoint.