Inside Princess Kate's 'ring of steel' that helps her fight cancer with privacy

Princess Kate recently appeared in a video tribute to Team GB's Olympic athletes

August 18, 2024

Princess Kate has a “ring of steel” around her amid her cancer treatment, and it helps her battle the disease with privacy.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "I think it has become obvious that she is facing perhaps the toughest challenge of her life, and that her illness has been extremely serious.”

Jennie praised the Princess of Wales’ close circle, saying, "I’m sure she’s grateful that her family and close friends have formed a ring of steel around her, protecting her privacy. She will speak about details of her cancer only if and when she chooses… which is entirely correct.”

Jennie noted how good the Princess looked in the video tribute to Team GB's Olympic athletes alongside Prince William.

However, she added, “that clearly doesn’t mean that she is yet 'out of the woods' as she put it. I’m sure she will let us know when she feels that she is."

She said that the Princess of Wales will recover at her own pace and her fans should patiently wait for her to return to her duties.

"We all want to see the Princess back on the public stage, but absolutely NOT at the expense of her health. And so we must be patient, and take cheer from the fact that the summer weeks with her family in Norfolk seem to be doing her the world of good,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, Jennie said: "Hopefully, in the future, she will look back on this time with some positivity, in that she has been able to devote herself to her young family and be a full time mum as much as her health has allowed."

