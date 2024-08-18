 
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son Connor shares rare peek into his life

Tom Cruise and ex wife Nicole Kidman adopted Connor in 1995

August 18, 2024

Connor Cruise shared unseen behind-the-scene glimpses of his personal life.

Tom Cruise’s 29-year-old son whom he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, usually keeps his life under wraps and is not much active on his social media accounts.

However, he shared two photos on Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 17, to mark his friends' birthdays.

The first slide features Connor, standing next to a friend on a pathway with a beach behind.

He donned a black T-shirt and a pair of white shorts styled with gray sneakers.

Connor showed a thumbs-up to the camera and wrapped another arm on his friend's shoulder.

While tagging his pal, he wrote on the photo, "Happy birthday."

In the following picture, Connor can be seen with a group of friends seemingly on a fishing trip.

Connor posed while holding a giant fish on a boat and sported a grey shirt and the same color shorts paired with a brimmed hat and sunglasses.

He took another chance to wish one of his fishing pals, and wrote on the snap, "Happy birthday buddy!!."

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and Kidman adopted Connor in 1995.

Although Connor spends a private life now, previously he has acted in various films including Seven Pounds (2007) and Red Down (2012).

