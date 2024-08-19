 
‘Angry boy' Prince Harry wants same love as Kate Middleton

Prince Harry wants the same love and attention as brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton

August 19, 2024

Prince Harry misses being the public favourite as Prince William garner all of the UK’s love.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in the US away from the Royals, yearns to be admired by his people.

An insider told The Times: "He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted.”

"I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more.

The source adds: "Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

This comes as Prince William is happy being estranged from his younger brother, and does not want Harry’s involvement in his coronation.

A pal of William’s told The Sunday Times: “This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father.

“His brother isn’t really something that’s discussed. They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad,” they noted.

