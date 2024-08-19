Halle Berry files for sole custody of son Maceo one year after finalizing divorce

Halle Berry sought sole custody of her son Maceo, accusing her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of failing to co-parent or communicate in a 'child-centered way'.



According to a report by People magazine, the 55-year-old Union actress filed for sole legal custody of their 10-year-old son on Friday, August 16.

The news comes weeks after the Catwoman actress alleged that Martinez, failed to appear at the co-parenting therapy.

A source revealed to the outlet that co-parenting "hasn't been easy" for the former couple.

The actress requested custody, “or in the alternative, tie-breaking authority to make all decisions” including Maceo’s health, education, and therapy needs, as per the legal document received by the publisher.

Berry claimed that she has been making efforts to address her son’s "educational challenges" and "fought for tutoring, an educational assessment and finding an environment that was suitable to Maceo’s needs."

However, the legal document accused that Martinez has been "oppositional, unmoving and withheld his consent for years."



It is pertinent to mention that Berry and Martinez separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2023 with an agreement to share joint legal custody of their son.