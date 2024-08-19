Prince Andrew gets summer treat as Royal Lodge slips out of hand

Prince Andrew has seemingly been offered a smaller house as King Charles pushes him to exit the Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York, who is at the end of his leasing contract at the Windsor estate residence, is enticed with a cottage in Balmoral this summer.

Queen Elizabeth II’s house, also known as Craigowan, is extended to Andrew as the family prepares to enjoy the holidays in Scotland.

An insider tells the Express: "Andrew has hardly left Royal Lodge since Christmas so he's very much looking forward to getting away with the rest of the family at Balmoral.

"He's turned into a bit of a recluse, so the girls [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] are hoping that some nice family time will help cheer him up a bit and bring him out of his shell.

Meanwhile, another insider told The Sun: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.”