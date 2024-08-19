Reese Witherspoon pens down a heartfelt note for mom Betty

Reese Witherspoon marks mom Betty’s big day

Reese Witherspoon is commemorating her mom’s birthday.



The 48-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a heartwarming birthday post in honor of her mother’s birthday.

In the celebratory post, she posted a series of snaps along with a sweet note to her mom.

She began by wishing her mom the return of her big day, “Happy birthday to the most amazing Mama in the world!”

“You bring so much sunshine into my life,” Witherspoon continued.

“Thank you for always believing in me and cheering me on. I love you!” she further showered her love for her mother.

The first photo in the carousel is a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo from Witherspoon’s own celebrations back in March.

Witherspoon can be seen wearing a headband that reads, “It’s My Birthday.”

In the following snap, the pair can be seen beaming smiles on the camera as they enjoy their time at a cafe.

Moreover, the Morning Show star also shared the post to her Instagram stories with a purple sticker that reads “Happy Birthday.”