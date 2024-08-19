David Jonsson gets honest about 'Alien: Romulus' role

In the long list of android characters in the franchise of Alien, David Jonsson says his character Andy stands out as different.



During an interview with GQ UK, the Industry star said, "I wanted to make Andy, Andy,” Jonsson said. “I actually think it’s a disservice when I say I wanted to make him my own, which I have said before, and it’s not true. On the page, he’s this brilliant character."

He continued, "He’s got almost two sides to him, and he’s going through a bit of a coming-of-age. When I look at all the other synthetic characters in the franchise, Fassbender … you know someone who people always leave off?

"Winona Ryder [in ‘Alien: Resurrection’], and I thought she was brilliant. But when I look at all of those, they’re not like Andy. Andy’s unique in many ways, and I just wanted to embrace it. I try not to put any pressure on it and make it true.”

An explanation for the difference in David's Andy from others would be found in his appearance which is more synthetic compared to other characters who were designed to get mixed into the human crew, according to Indie Wire.

“We did speak about that, by the way, and we did say that at moments — because of the nature of Andy’s switch, and him having the original chip put inside him," the 31-year-old added.

"We wanted him to have that [accent], but at times, Rain [Cailee Spaeny] looks at him and she’s like, Is he still there?” Jonsson said to GQ. “That meant that you kind of had to have a different inflection, and not make it so sterile, so we played a bit with that as well.”