Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn confirm romance rumours?

In a surprising move, Doja Cat appears to strike a romantic link with Joseph Quinn after admitting to having a liking for him years ago.



The sighting of the pair in London wrapping arms around each other added fuel to the romance rumours.

Scores of clips and snaps were shared on social media of the duo packing PDA while walking on the streets of the city as well as attending a music venue Dingwalls in Camden, according to Daily Mail.

The spotting comes two years after the Paint The Town Red singer had a fallout with Noah Schnapp, co-star of Joseph in Stranger Things after he shared her private messages in public.

The then-17-year-old stunt drew a sharp response from the Los Angeles singer who called him out as "snake ****".

The text in question was Doja asking, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a gf?"

"LMAOO slide into his dms," the young artist replied. To which, she responded, "idk his IG or twitter he doesn't have a DM to slide into."

'I think that... to be fair, let's try to be chill about it,' Doja started. 'Like Noah is a kid, but, I don't even know how old he is, but he can't be over – like there's no way he's over 21," the 28-year-old said in an Instagram Live previously.

"But when you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb ****. I'm like trying to be super fair."

In the end, Noah after a week of the backlash shared on TikTok that he had apologized to Doja.

"Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings' with two red heart emojis," he said.