Penn Badgley finishes last day at 'You' with viral trend

As the "very demure, very mindful" trend goes viral, Penn Badgley chooses this as a signing off from his work at his show You after the series is coming to an end with the forthcoming season five.



“See how I show up to work? Very demure, very mindful,” the 37-year-old recreated the trend while wrapping the shooting of the darkly comedic drama.

“I don’t really do too much when I’m at work. I’m very mindful,” he said, adding, “Playing a romantic icon for five seasons, I’m very modest, I’m very mindful."

“You see my shirt? Showing the shoulders, not the boulders,” the Baltimore native concluded by copying the content creator Jools Lebron's style, who popularized the trend.

Reports earlier say that season five would be the last of You. Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said in March they “always conceived it as a five-season journey."

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” Sera Gamble said who was opting out from the showrunner post.