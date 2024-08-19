Tiffany Haddish twins with Gayle King at Fanatics Fest in NYC

Tiffany Haddish twins with Gayle King as they attended Fanatics Fest in NYC

Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King stepped out for the Fanatics Fest NYC, in twinning outfits.

The comedian donned a long-sleeved white crop top with double pockets along with a matching short skirt at the Jacob Javits Center event.

Additionally, the Girl’s Trip star completed her look with silver open-toed heels and hoop earrings, necklace, bracelets and rings while her hair were pulled back in long braids and accentuated her natural beauty with full makeup.

Meanwhile, Gayle sported a white jumpsuit along with earrings, necklace and bracelets.

It is worth mentioning that Tiffany walked on the blue carpet with Stephen A. Smith at the pop-up reimagining of Jay-Z's iconic 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook as Stephen put on a dark suit and light blue dress shirt.

Furthermore, Jay-Z, also attended the 40/40 Club pop-up on Sunday and kept it casual in a black T-shirt and faded blue jeans as the billionaire music mogul previously visited the pop-up on Saturday during the second day of Fanatics Fest NYC.

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper and entrepreneur reportedly plans to reopen his iconic 40/40 Club in New York City.