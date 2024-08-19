 
Tom Cruise son Connor shares 'personal moments' as actor pulls stunts

Connor Cruise' treats fans with a glimpse into his life after father Tom Cruise recently displayed his athletic skills

August 19, 2024

Tom Cruise’s son, Connor Cruise, showcased his personal life moments with his loved ones on social media. 

The 29-year-old, who lives in a Scientology community in Clearwater, Florida, shared some casual moments from his life on his Instagram account.

In a recent post, the fisherman shared two pictures while posing and hanging out with his friends.

The carousel also included pictures of him standing next to one of his mates on a pavement walkway having rocky beach with suns setting behind them.

Connor wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday,” and also tagged his pal, @hookedforlife.

Furthermore, a second post he shared on Saturday showcased him on a boat with a group of pals. One of the photos also featured a birthday wish for his friend.

Over the years, Connor and his sister Isabella Cruise have done their best to keep their personal lives private. 

As for Tom Cruise, the megastar last flaunted his athletic skills at the Olympics closing ceremony when he waved the Olympic flag in Paris.

