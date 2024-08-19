Kate Middleton 'anxious' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's next move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be ‘anxious’ about the next move of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the future queen is fighting cancer.



As per a report by Heatworld, according to Marie Claire, a source close to Prince William and Kate has claimed that the Princess of Wales is “anxious” any time Harry and Meghan take their next move, and William is over it.

The royal insider said, “William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have allegedly also created a “self-imposed ban” on any discussions around the California-based royal couple.

Kate and William are currently enjoying vacations with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Balmoral as they have vowed to put their family first.