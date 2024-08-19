Maisie Peters reveals 'crazy' coincidence before opening for Taylor Swift

Maisie Peters is set to open for Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium on August 19.

This performance will be the penultimate night of Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour.

Peters gained recognition as the youngest solo British female artist to top the album charts with her 2023 release, The Good Witch.

The 24-year-old singer from Steyning, West Sussex, has previously supported major artists like Ed Sheeran, who is also close friends with Swift and recently joined her at the Eras Tour for surprise performance.

Ahead of the show on Sunday, Peters took to X to highlight a surprising coincidence around her lucky number 7 and performance at Swift's Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift to welcome Maisie Peters for 'Eras Tour' at Wembley Stadium

She wrote, "seven is my lucky number which is crazy coz today it’s seven years since i released my first song, and tomorrow im supporting at the seventh show of the eras tour at wembley."

Previously on August 5, Peters expressed her excitement for the opportunity to perform and Swift's Eras Tour.

"i don’t know how it gets better than this see u at the eras tour on august 19th thank u @taylorswift13"she wrote on X.

The Eras Tour, which began in 2023, will wrap up in Canada on December 8, 2024, after more than 100 shows around the world.