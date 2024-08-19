 
The Weeknd makes exciting announcement for Aussie fans

The Weeknd’s 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' in Australia was shelved last year

Web Desk
August 19, 2024

The Weeknd made an exciting announcement for music lovers on Monday.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker announced the Australian dates for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The singer took to Instagram to share heartfelt message for his fans in Australia.

"I didn't forget about you," the Gasoline singer said while sharing the new dates, "See you in October".

According to his post, the singer will play two shows at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 5 and 6.

Later, he will take the stage at Sydney's Accor Stadium on October 22 and 23. The singer's shows in Australia will feature special guests Mike Dean, Anna Lunoe, and Chxrry22.

This tour marks The Weeknd's first visit to Australia since 2017.

The Canadian singer was originally scheduled to perform in Australia and New Zealand last year but had to postpone due to "unforeseen circumstances" just weeks before the shows.

Unlike the cancelled 2023 show, The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will not be performing in Brisbane or New Zealand due to "schedule and logistical constraints".

Tickets for The Weeknd's Australian leg of the tour will go on sale to the general public from 12 pm on August 26. 

