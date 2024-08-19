Bachelor's Ben Higgins and wife Jessica Clarke to welcome first child

Reality stars Ben Higgins and wife Jessica Clarke are overjoyed to become first-time parents.



The couple announced the happy news in a joint post on Instagram, marking the due arrival of their baby with a montage of special moments between the couple.

“Baby girl coming in February,” the couple captioned the video with a heart emoji, with the last clip in the video being of a sonogram of the baby.

The couple started dating in late 2018, more than one year after the Bachelorette alum, 32, split from his ex-fiancée, Lauren Bushnell.

Higgins went Instagram exclusive with Clarke in February 2019.

He announced their romance saying, “I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk, and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

The Bachelor Nation member proposed to the SweatNet co-owner in March 2020.

“From my first date in life to the moments in between they all led me to getting down on one knee in front of you @jessclarke_,” the former reality star gushed via Instagram at the time. “This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind-hearted, supportive, well-intentioned person to spend life with! Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting.”

The couple wed in November of the following year in Tennessee and spent their honeymoon in St. Barts.

“Love being a Higgins,” the bride captioned a vacation photo via Instagram at the time.