Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scream desperation for imminent Royal return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be screaming desperation for an imminent return to the Royal family, claimed royal commentator.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Colombia has sparked criticism from royal experts and fans alike with Angela Levin claiming that the duo wants to go back to the UK.

She noted that Harry and Meghan still want to be treated like royalty despite stepping back from their duties in 2020.

Speaking with GB News, Levin said while discussing their Colombia trip, "She was teaching little girls there to do curtsies for her, because she is a princess... I couldn't believe that.”

“[It was] shocking – shocking,” she added.

The expert was then asked if the couple do not want to be a part of the Royal family but want to be treated as though they are.

"Yes, that's right,” she responded. “Well, I think Meghan does. I think Harry looks so miserable and unhappy."