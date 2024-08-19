 
Meghan Markle set to begin peace talks with King Charles

Meghan Markle sends 'message of peace' to the royal family

Web Desk
August 19, 2024

Meghan Markle has seemingly extended an olive branch to King Charles as she chose harmony over quarrel in her latest public speaking event.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently visited Colombia for a four-day tour with her husband Prince Harry.

On the last day of the Montecito couple's visit, Meghan attended a conference about Afro-women and power at the Municipal Theatre in Cali.

During her meaningful speech, the former Suits actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother Doria and daughter Lilibet. 

Moreover, Meghan opened up about dealing with things with love and harmony. She said, "So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity."

Speaking of her surprising gesture, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that the mother-of-two sent a message of peace to the royal family with her latest comment. 

She said, "Meghan holds her hand upright and circles it in the air as she speaks here."

"This shows the same signal of unification and joining together than Harry is so fond of, which might just be a silent message of peace to his father Charles," Judi added. 

