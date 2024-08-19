Meghan Markle steals Kate Middleton’s charm with captivating move

Meghan Markle has seemingly replaced Princess Kate from the spotlight with her heartwarming gesture during her four-day trip to Colombia.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex won the hearts of her fans as she turned into a translator for her better half, Prince Harry, on their final engagement.

The Montecito couple attended the Petronio Alvarez Pacific Music Festival in Cali, where they addressed a huge cheering crowd.



Notably, the moment that grabbed the attention of netizens was when Prince William's estranged brother asked for help from his wife to translate his English into Spanish for the public at the venue.

Harry asked his lady love, "Can you help me translate?" The mother-of-two affectionately said, "Of course."

The former working royal then said in English, "Thank you for your beautiful culture, and thank you, thank you for your incredible hospitality," and Meghan translated his comments for the festival attendees.

Several royal fans claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's loving gestures during her headline-making tour gave new tension to Catherine as the Princess is not in the limelight amid her cancer battle.