Julianne Hough reveals where Ryan Seacrest took her on their first date

Actor and dancer Julianne Hough is spilling the beans on her first date with Ryan Seacrest.



Hough, 36, recently treated the audience of Watch What Happens Live with inside details of her first date with Ryan Seacrest with whom she had a three-year-long relationship before they split in 2020.

“I think it was like Polo Lounge or something,” Hough recalled, referring to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famed restaurant and bar on Sunset Boulevard.

While the Los Angeles dining establishment is popular for celebrity spotting, Hough elaborated that their date was yet "private."

“Oh this was really sweet,” Hough told the host Andy Cohen, 56. “We did the Ferris wheel and we kissed.”

The Safe Haven actress also recently opened up about why her relationship with the television presenter and film producer failed to last, hinting at differences in their individual levels of fame.

“I had this insecurity that I was like, ‘I don’t ever want anybody to think that I’m with him for this reason,’” she said. “And so I then started playing smaller."

She went on, "I know that that was his experience in past situations and stuff, and so I again overcompensated, [I] was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy.”

