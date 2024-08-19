Sharon Osbourne revives iconic 'X Factor' audition at Taylor Swift's show

Sharon Osbourne has delighted fans by recreating one of the most famous X Factor's auditions.



While attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, Sharon was approached by a fan, who convinced her to reenact a famous 2007 audition.

For those who don't know, the original audition featured Rachel Lester, whose candid responses to the judges made it memorable.

In the viral TikTok video, Sharon and the fan, Yameurr reenact the audition scene almost exactly as it aired.

Their performance was filled with laughter and genuine enjoyment, quickly capturing the attention of viewers.

"Sharon Osbourne agreeing to recreate the Rachel X Factor Audition in 2024 is exactly why this woman is an icon - dreams can come true #erastour #sharonosbourne #xfactor" the caption of the video read.

Fans and followers were thrilled with the recreation, praising Sharon for her willingness to participate.

"This is absolutely hilarious I can’t believe she went along with this," one wrote.

"Wow she looks so different," added another.

The third comment read, "I'd cry to have any kind of interaction with this legend. never mind this! you won London."