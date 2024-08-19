Harvey Keitel, Britt Robertson join hands for new project

Harvey Keitel and Britt Robertson have teamed for a new project which is a comedy-drama.



According to Variety, the film titled as The Letter, has been directed by Rodrigo H. Vila.

The comedy drama follows Finn (played by Keitel), an old war veteran, who wants to write a goodbye letter to his only daughter.

He decides to hire failed writer Julia (played by Robertson), who is desperate for money.

The two, each feeling lost in their own ways, end up forming a special friendship that ultimately transforms both of their lives.

The film, which has been written by Vila and Sebastián Meschengieser, is already in its final week of filming in Buenos Aires.

The Letter marks the second collaboration between writer, director and producer. They had first worked together on the 2019 sci-fi thriller The Last Man.

Moreover, the supporting cast of the film has not been disclosed yet, neither, the release date has been confirmed.