Haunting details of Matthew Perry's last days revealed

Officials reveal damning details about what happened during Matthew Perry's last days

August 19, 2024

As days pass, new details are unfolding from the case of Matthew Perry's tragic death, generating a shock among his fanbase.

Now, it was revealed the Friends star's personal assistant has a role in the untimely death of the actor.

Kenneth Iwamasa, according to reports, found the late star “unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions," in October 2023 after he injected him with a "significant" dose of ketamine, which he was taking to treat his depression.

Documents reveal he injected him “with approximately 6-8 shots per day," and on the fateful day, the Emmy nominee told him to “shoot me up with a big one" after already having two shots.

Us Weekly reported Kenneth went to run errands for Matthew, however, when he returned home, he found him in the jacuzzi unconscious.

Medical reports confirm the Williamstown native died due to the acute effects of ketamine. 

Authorities meanwhile charged five persons in connection with his death, including his assistant, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute the drug causing death.

