Beyoncé scores big career win after country album

Cowboy Carter has become a big hit for Beyoncé, and now the album has scored the second highest number of nominations at People's Choice Country Music Awards.

Her position comes second to country musician Zach Bryan with 17 nods for the forthcoming event.

Hit tracks from the album 16 Carriages and Texas Hold ‘Em are nominated for The Female Song of 2024. Similarly, she is also nominated in The Cover Song of 2024 category twice for Jolene and The Beatles.

Results will be decided by fans' votes and the ceremony will take place on 26 Sept.

In other news, Beyoncé was spotted with her husband, Jay-Z in New York as the couple stepped out to enjoy quality time.

Security was covering the pair, who have been married since 2008, as the pair entered a restaurant.

The date night coincided with the Empire State of Mind rapper relaunching the iconic 40/40 club.

Despite closure last year, the Grammy winner put efforts to re-alive the historic club, and before the duo's date night, he was there in the evening.

