Jeremy Renner praises daughter Ava for helping him heal after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner gushed over his daughter Ava for taking care of him following his snowplow accident last year.



The 53-year-old actor appeared in a recent interview with Parents published on Monday august 19 and opened up about his 11-year-old daughter who looked after him.

“I became the kid for the first six months. My daughter had to take care of me,” he told the outlet adding, “There was something quite beautiful in that role reversal.”

“She had to grow up in a lot of ways. I overcame a lot of obstacles and got to show my daughter what resilience means by going through this journey with me,” the Marvel star continued

“I don’t have a bad day anymore, but as any parent knows, it takes a village," he added.

Moreover, the Marvel star revealed his love for his daughter Ana, “I really understand my place as her father. It is my duty to teach her how to love, how to be strong, how to overcome,”

Jeremy went on to say, “My love is deeper, my conversations with my daughter are more adult. I now struggle to find the fun, goofy dad version that I was when she was 4 or 8."

The Mayor of Kingstown star further noted, “I have a harder time with that because I’ve been through some physical struggles. I just struggle to find the energy to be the jungle gym dad. But she’s 11. Maybe I don’t need to.”

The proud father believed that Ava “is older now,” and she needs “a lot more communication” and guidance from him.

“I try to keep her accountable and responsible, and have her do more grown-up things,” Jeremy concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jeremy shares Ana with his ex-partner Sonni Pacheco.