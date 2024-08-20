 
Geo News

Dr Dre reveals 'amazing roster' of artists on board for Snoop Dogg album

Snoop Dogg is set to release his latest album this fall, with Dr Dre as its producer

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Dr Dre reveals amazing roster of artists on board for Snoop Dogg album
Dr Dre reveals 'amazing roster' of artists on board for Snoop Dogg album

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are joining forces!

The American record producer revealed how he would be producing an album for the Let It Roll rapper, for the first time in more than 30 years.

Missionary, the name of the forthcoming project, is slated for a release in fall, marking Dr. Dre’s return for Snoop Dogg, since the latter’s 1993 album, Doggystyle, which was also produced by the former.

The legendary rapper sat down for a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, where detailed what the album is about and who would be featured in it as guests. Revealing one name, Dre told the outlet, Sting would be featured while keeping the other artists unnamed.

“On another note, me and Snoop working together again, and it’s been 30 years. Believe it or not I’ve only produced one album on Snoop, which was 'Doggystyle' and that was 30 years ago. We done a lot of things in between — songs and performances and film and things of that nature — but this is my first time actually producing an entire album on him,” he said.

Dr. Dre continued: "We have Sting on the song. Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest."

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put feud aside for THIS reason video
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put feud aside for THIS reason
Katie Price fails to attend another court hearing
Katie Price fails to attend another court hearing
Michael Keaton stays unfazed by 'Batgirl' movie cancellation
Michael Keaton stays unfazed by 'Batgirl' movie cancellation
Haunting details of Matthew Perry's last days revealed
Haunting details of Matthew Perry's last days revealed
Harvey Keitel, Britt Robertson join hands for new project
Harvey Keitel, Britt Robertson join hands for new project
Sharon Osbourne revives iconic 'X Factor' audition at Taylor Swift's show video
Sharon Osbourne revives iconic 'X Factor' audition at Taylor Swift's show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore Royal family as they ‘let their guard down' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignore Royal family as they ‘let their guard down'
King Charles gives major update on health as he arrives at Balmoral
King Charles gives major update on health as he arrives at Balmoral