Dr Dre reveals 'amazing roster' of artists on board for Snoop Dogg album

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are joining forces!

The American record producer revealed how he would be producing an album for the Let It Roll rapper, for the first time in more than 30 years.

Missionary, the name of the forthcoming project, is slated for a release in fall, marking Dr. Dre’s return for Snoop Dogg, since the latter’s 1993 album, Doggystyle, which was also produced by the former.

The legendary rapper sat down for a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, where detailed what the album is about and who would be featured in it as guests. Revealing one name, Dre told the outlet, Sting would be featured while keeping the other artists unnamed.

“On another note, me and Snoop working together again, and it’s been 30 years. Believe it or not I’ve only produced one album on Snoop, which was 'Doggystyle' and that was 30 years ago. We done a lot of things in between — songs and performances and film and things of that nature — but this is my first time actually producing an entire album on him,” he said.

Dr. Dre continued: "We have Sting on the song. Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest."