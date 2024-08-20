 
Taylor Swift claps back at Donald Trump's faux campaign

Donald Trump seemingly used AI-generated images to display Taylor Swift's support for him

August 20, 2024

Taylor Swift just might still have “bad blood” with Donald Trump!

The 34-year-old songstress clapped back at the politician after Trump announced the apparent “support” from Swift over his race for the White House.

As per DailyMail, insiders close to the Lover crooner clearly stated how the pop sensation believes that the Republican has “lost it.”

“If she didn’t support him last time, she’s not going to support him now,” the source further noted, adding, “He’s clearly lost it. In more ways than one.”

For the unversed, the 78-year-old who is running as one of the Presidential candidates for the US, shared AI-generated images on Truth Social, his social media platform, where he implied how Swift has given Trump her support along with the support of her fan-base, commonly known as Swifties.

Alongside the deepfake of Swift, where she could be see wearing a shirt that read, “Swifties for Trump” as well as another picture where the Blank Space crooner is dressed like Uncle Sam, urging her fans to vote for Trump, the GOP candidate wrote the words “I accept.” 

