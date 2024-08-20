 
Meghan Markle takes her level up as all fans say one thing

Meghan Markle praised for her outfits and experiments during Colombia trip

August 20, 2024

Meghan Markle has massively improved her style statement as she continues her tour of Colombia.

The Duchess of Sussex, who earlier used to opt for single tone outfits, has experimented with her style this summer.

Meghan wore different floral dresses as she embarked on her philanthropist trip to the country and coordinated her outfits I shades of greens and browns.

Praising Meghan on her style, fans were quick to laud the Duchess of social media.

Taking to Instagram, @victoriasfav4ritethings wrote: "I think that she did much better on this trip than Nigeria. The majority of her outfit are just right. Very relaxed and they suit her."

Another wrote: "She looks stunning in green! probably my fave look of her in this visit so far, next on my list is her navy look."

A third commented: "She is amazingly stylish....in this trip she has been impeccable." Another wrote: "Thought it was a dress at first and also a knit. It’s so pretty and maybe my favourite of several outfits worn on this trip."

Some, however, also criticised: "Not sure about this without her standing up. But I agree the browns are slightly different?"

Another said: "The pants feel a little pajama-y for my taste, but I loved the other two looks from the day." A third wrote: "I don't like the brown top paired with the bronze pants. I think a cream top would look really nice or even black would work."

