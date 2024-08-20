 
Shiloh Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name

The teenager filed to drop her father’s name from her surname as soon as she turned 18 in May

August 20, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has officially dropped 'Pitt' from her surname.

As per a court ruling received by TMZ, the 18-year-old’s name has been formally changed from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on Monday morning, August 19.

The news came after a hearing in July was delayed.

Shiloh’s attorney told Page Six, “This is normal. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.”

Moreover, a tipster revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.”

“But if you’re asking if this is connected to the abuse history or the violation of Shiloh’s victims rights, yes, that’s part of it,” the source continued.

It is pertinent to mention that including Shihloh, the ex-couple share six kids together, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara, and Pax.

