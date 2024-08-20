Halle Berry credits Pierce Brosnan for restoring her faith in men

Halle berry gushed over Pierce for 'restoring her faith in men'.



In a recent interview with Wired, the 58-year-old actress praised her costar for his gentlemanly demeanor.

The Oscar winner starred alongside Brosnan in 2002’s Die Another Day.

“He will always be my Bond, always,” Berry told the outlet while referring to their James Bond film.

She went on to say, 'I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

The Catwomen was in a high-profile relationship with singer Eric Benet during the filming of Die Another Die.

Berry tied the knot with the singer in 2001, however, their marriage did not last long and the pair got divorced in 2005, amid rumors of infidelity.

Before tieing knot with Benet, she was married to baseball player David Justice for 5 years from 1from 1992 to 1997.

The Union star has other notable relationships with Oliver Martines and Gabriel Aubry and shares a son and a daughter with them respectively.

Currently, Berry is dating singer Van Hunt since 2020 and has been open about her relationship.