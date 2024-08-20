Madonna gives inside look into birthday bash of son Rocco

Madonna celebrated her son Rocco’s birthday in Italy along with her family.

The 66-year-old pop star took to her official Instagram account to dump a series of photos from Roco’s 24th birthday celebrations.

In the celebratory post, the mother-son duo posed together while wearing floral prints, following a photo of a giant cake for Rocco's big day with "Happy Birthday Rocco” written on it.

The queen of pop captioned her post, "La Dolce Vita……………(cake and drinks emojis),” which means "life is sweet" in Italian.

The carousel also include a family potrait of Modonna, in which the proud mother can be seen posing with her kids including, Rocco, Stella, Estere, Lourdes, Mercy, and David.

It is pertinent to mention that Madonna welcomed her eldest daughter Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon while shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

After her separation from Ritchie she welcomed Mercy in 2009 as a single mother.

Meanwhile, the Like A Virgin singer also adopted David in 2005 and twin girls, Stella and Estere, in 2012.