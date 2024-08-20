 
Brad Pitt keeps an ear out for son Pax recovery

August 20, 2024

Despite seemingly on no talking terms, Brad Pitt is still receiving updates about his son Pax's recovery after he had a deadly accident.

An insider reveals that the Oscar winner is getting information from people close to the family about his kid’s health after he was in the ICU.

The 20-year-old recovery “continues to go in the right direction,” they spilled to The Post.

The Fury star meanwhile wanted his son's quick recovery and wanted him to “get to a good place,” the bird chirped.

This comes after reports say Pax was not responding to Brad's calls while he was feeling “like a knife to the heart” when he heard his son was in the ICU.

“It’s Brad’s worst nightmare — his son is in crisis, but Brad can’t do anything to help him. It’s tearing him up inside,” the tipster tattled to In Touch.

“Brad has tried to reach Pax, but Pax won’t take his calls,” the mole squealed. “All Brad can do is wait and worry on his own. He’s deeply concerned and heartbroken.”

On July 29, Pax had an accident on his e-bike after he hit a car stopped in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles from the back.

