Jacob Elordi seeks Eric Dane's advice on coping with fame after 'Euphoria'

Jacob Elordi, famed for his role as Nate Jacobs in hit series Euphoria, recently discussed challenges that comes with fame.

During his conversation with the series' co-star Eric Dane in an Interview Magazine, Jacob admitted the pressure of celebrity life made it challenging to stay motivated.

He said, "Post-Euphoria, I often feel disenfranchised and directionless," adding, "I find it hard a lot of the time to stay motivated and this idea of "celebrity." It makes it hard to keep finding interest and truth in the work."

The actor sought advice from Eric, who plays his on-screen father.

Eric, also known for his role in Grey's Anatomy, tells Jacob, "I try to remain as teachable as I can."

"I think the moment I stop rediscovering the craft, I'm more or less dead. It's not a craft that can be mastered, in my opinion," he added.

It is worth mentioning that since his breakout from Euphoria, Jacob has expanded his career with roles in various films and series.

He recently starred in war drama, Oh Canada alongside Richard Gere, and his upcoming film On Swift Horses is scheduled to release on 7 September, 2024.