Ryan Reynolds pays heartfelt tribute to 'Deadpool' costar Rob Delaney's son

Ryan Reynolds paid a heartfelt tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Rob Delaney’s son, who died of brain tumour.



Rob’s two-year-old son Henry died in February 2018, just a few months before the release of the Deadpool 2.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute, Ryan took to Instagram and revealed that he made sure the superhero threequel paid tribute to Rob’s late son, especially since he has always regretted not doing so in Deadpool 2.

The actor wrote that Rob Delaney brought Peter Pool's character into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle, showing that it can be chic and practical.

Rob Delaney's son died in 2018, few months before release of 'Deadpool' sequel

According to the actor, if theories are correct, he (Rob)may become the new 'Anchor Being'.

Reynolds added, “There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer."

“If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney’," the actor said, adding, "Henry was Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2."

Reynolds regretted not including a tribute to Henry in the end credits of the movie sequel. “If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen," he noted.

He concluded, “And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone.”



Delaney returned as Peter Pool in Ryan and Hugh Jackman starrer, the film which was released on July 26, 2024.