John Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone

John Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, is celebrating her husband's 61st birthday.



Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, The Vampire Diaries actress posted a clip of John twirling a pair of sparklers in a backyard.

“To the Birthday Boy who knows how to light up the world, may this year bring you everything your heart desires, you deserve it! Happy Birthday @johnstamos,” she captioned the video.

Moreover, John also shared a throwback clip of himself as a child with his late dad, William John Stamos, on his special day.

“On my dads lap, at just three years old, ready to make a wish, I swear I could hear my dad’s voice whispering in my ear, ‘You’ll have a charmed life, boy.’ It’s a moment captured on film, one that has stayed with me ever since,” he penned in the caption of the Instagram post.

“Every day feels like a celebration when you’re surrounded by the kind of love I’m blessed with,” the UnPrisoned actor continued.

John concluded his post by sharing that he’s thankful for “Every moment, every hug, every laugh.”

For those unversed, John and Caitlin exchanged vows in 2018.

