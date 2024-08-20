 
Geo News

John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh exchanged vows in 2018

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

John Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone

John Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, is celebrating her husband's 61st birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, The Vampire Diaries actress posted a clip of John twirling a pair of sparklers in a backyard.

“To the Birthday Boy who knows how to light up the world, may this year bring you everything your heart desires, you deserve it! Happy Birthday @johnstamos,” she captioned the video.

John Stamos wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone

Moreover, John also shared a throwback clip of himself as a child with his late dad, William John Stamos, on his special day.

“On my dads lap, at just three years old, ready to make a wish, I swear I could hear my dad’s voice whispering in my ear, ‘You’ll have a charmed life, boy.’ It’s a moment captured on film, one that has stayed with me ever since,” he penned in the caption of the Instagram post.

“Every day feels like a celebration when you’re surrounded by the kind of love I’m blessed with,” the UnPrisoned actor continued.

John concluded his post by sharing that he’s thankful for “Every moment, every hug, every laugh.”

John Stamos wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone

For those unversed, John and Caitlin exchanged vows in 2018.

Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move
Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move
Pitbull recredits Kesha in duet after ‘Timber' backlash
Pitbull recredits Kesha in duet after ‘Timber' backlash
Ryan Reynolds pays heartfelt tribute to 'Deadpool' costar Rob Delaney's son
Ryan Reynolds pays heartfelt tribute to 'Deadpool' costar Rob Delaney's son
Jacob Elordi seeks Eric Dane's advice on coping with fame after 'Euphoria'
Jacob Elordi seeks Eric Dane's advice on coping with fame after 'Euphoria'
Kate Middleton remains 'very calm' as cancer treatment continues
Kate Middleton remains 'very calm' as cancer treatment continues
Avicii's personal belongings end up at charity auction six years after death
Avicii's personal belongings end up at charity auction six years after death
King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit video
King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on rumours of rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on rumours of rift with Prince Harry