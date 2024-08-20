 
Dave Hughes loses cool over not getting 2024 Logies invitation

Dave Hughes called 2024 Logies attendees a bunch of 'losers'

August 20, 2024

Dave Hughes loses cool over not getting 2024 Logies invitation

Dave Hughes has ranted about the 2024 Logies as he was not invited to attend the award show, held on Sunday.

In his recent appearance on The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Nick podcast, the comedian verbally attacked this year's Logies attendees by calling them bunch of 'losers'.

He said, "I hosted it four times in a row and no invite. No invite! Not even an invite!"

"The amount of losers in that room. I presented for twenty years in a row and didn't even get an invite!" he continued.

Hughes also exclaimed that he "hosted the event four times and had now been overlooked". 

As per publication, he officially hosted the Logie Awards in 2007 and gave the opening monologue at the Logies from 2016 to 2019.

According to the 53-year-old comedian, he has enjoyed doing the Logies in the past. "And look, I wasn't invited on Sunday night. So, I was just at home," he shared.

The 64th Annual TV Week Logie Awards ceremony was held on August 18, 2024 at The Star, Sydney.

The ceremony, which was hosted by Sam Pang, was broadcast on the Seven Network.

