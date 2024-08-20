Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement amid summer break

Prince William and Princess Kate released a meaningful note during the royal family's summer holidays.

The future King and Queen of England penned a heartwarming letter to a World War Two veteran, Manette Baillie, celebrating her 102nd birthday with a charity skydive for an East Anglian ambulance service.

Notably, William worked as a pilot for the service between 2015 and 2017.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales wrote, "From my time with East Anglian Air Ambulance, I know how many lives are saved due to the generosity of people like you."

He added, "We will be thinking of you on August 25, and hope you have a great time."

While paying tribute to the elderly woman, William further said, "Catherine and I hear you will be marking your 102nd birthday next week with a parachute jump!"

"Knowing you celebrated your 100th birthday by racing a Ferrari around Silverstone, we are not surprised. I cannot wait to hear what you will do for your 103rd birthday!"

It is pertinent to mention that William and Kate are currently on a relaxing summer break with the royal family after a difficult start to 2024 due to King Charles and the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.