Kate Middleton receives shock as she unofficially resumes work

Kate Middleton has been out of the loop regarding Prince Harry’s latest antics

August 20, 2024

Kate Middleton received a shock after she was briefed about what Prince Harry is up to in recent days as she unofficially resumed Royal duties.

According to Heat Magazine, the Princess of Wales has been out of look regarding the Duke of Sussex’s antics as she was mainly focused on recovery from cancer.

They revealed that Kate “has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Sussexes,” however, the Princess asked for an update regarding Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking with the publication, an insider revealed that Kate was left devastated by the deteriorating relationship between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Harry.

The insider said that despite Harry's estrangement from the family, Kate still cares deeply for him and is saddened by the situation.

Kate Middleton “doesn't want to be left out of the loop anymore so she’s now reading up on everything that's been going on in her absence, including what’s been happening with Meghan and Harry and she’s very concerned,” the insider said.

“Kate looks at Harry and she sees a very lost soul,” they noted. “She’s still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down.”

The insider further noted that no matter what Harry did to Kate, she still cares for him and wants to fix things between the Royal brothers.

“Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring,” they shared.

