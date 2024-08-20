Chappell Roan demands respect, sets boundaries with 'crazy' fans

Chappell Roan made a loud and clear statement for 'crazy' fans, who over-step boundaries.



The 26-year-old singer in a series of TikTok posts rejected the idea that she should accept the unwanted behaviour from fans, just because she’s a celebrity.

In a video posted on social media platform, the HOT TO GO! hitmaker said, “I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous.

She went on to rant, “I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen.”



“That does not make it OK, that doesn't make it normal. That doesn't mean that I want it, that doesn't mean that I like it,” she clearly clarified.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, said that it did not bother she she did not want “whatever the f*** people think they're 'supposed to be entitled to whenever [they] see a celebrity”.

Roan made it clear that she didn't care “if people thought it was selfish of her to say no for a photo," adding, “Or for your time or for a hug - that's not normal - that's weird."